Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $485.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Roper is poised to benefit from strength across its businesses, acquired assets and strong operational execution in the quarters ahead. The company’s ability to generate healthy cash flows adds to its strength. It remains committed to rewarding shareholders through dividend payments. For second-half 2021, the company’s four segments are predicted to record organic sales growth on a year-over-year basis. For 2021, its overall organic sales are anticipated to increase more than 7% year over year. In the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company has been dealing with rising costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations and hurt profitability. Risks related to international exposure might too affect its performance.”

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROP. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $508.29.

ROP opened at $446.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $478.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.