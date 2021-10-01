Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $14.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.03. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Stalfort III purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.