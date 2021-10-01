Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth $203,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

