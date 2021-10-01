Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Avinger in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 102.07% and a negative net margin of 160.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avinger during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avinger by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 820,377 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Avinger during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

