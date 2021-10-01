Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKEAY. DBS Vickers upgraded The Bank of East Asia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Bank of East Asia in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of BKEAY stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Bank of East Asia has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0758 per share. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The Bank of East Asia’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

