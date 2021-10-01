Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

CHEF stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.42.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $422.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 90.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after acquiring an additional 280,964 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $951,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

