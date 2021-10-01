Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to “Buy”

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.