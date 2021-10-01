Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) to Hold

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

EDPFY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

