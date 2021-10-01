Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) to “Buy”

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ GRCL opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.67 million and a PE ratio of -6.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 110,725 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.