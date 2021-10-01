Zacks Investment Research Upgrades monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) to Buy

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $407.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

MNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.70.

Shares of MNDY opened at $326.20 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $425.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.42.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

