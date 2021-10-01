Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Copper Corporation is an exploration and development company focused in the exploration and production of gold, copper and molybdenum. Its reserves are located in Copper Project (Hushamu) in British Columbia and the Redstone property in the Northwest Territories. Western Copper Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Western Copper and Gold from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of WRN opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Western Copper and Gold has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $224.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 2.49.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Copper and Gold (WRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.