Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading 5.1% Higher

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.84 and last traded at $110.36. 6,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 506,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day moving average is $150.61.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $1,728,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total transaction of $1,359,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,167 shares of company stock worth $33,018,876. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

