Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly bought 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $68,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,436,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $1,174,610.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,634 in the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

