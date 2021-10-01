ZENZO Price Reaches $0.0315 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $935,737.43 and $1,460.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00052960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00140390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.63 or 0.00503213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00016191 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00038444 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026477 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

