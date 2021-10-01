Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZETA. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.71.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $109,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

