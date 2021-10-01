Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4,878.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after acquiring an additional 244,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Z stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $89.47. 45,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,939. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.46. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,999 shares of company stock worth $6,593,264. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

