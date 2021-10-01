Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.73. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 530,859 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 914.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 879,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 793,080 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the first quarter worth $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zosano Pharma by 37.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 221,847 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the first quarter worth $33,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.