Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 7,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,845,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

ZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,906,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $106,675,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $68,438,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $65,349,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

