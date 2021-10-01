Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.13.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

ZYME stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Zymeworks by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $298,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.