Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of research firms have commented on ZYNE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $4.24 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 927,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 773,343 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 899.9% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 721,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 649,418 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 366,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 704.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 268,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

