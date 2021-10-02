-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. Motus GI posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million.

Several research firms have commented on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 59.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124,458 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Motus GI during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $33.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

