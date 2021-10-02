$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.67. Range Resources posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,901,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,548. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $341,298,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after buying an additional 2,676,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after buying an additional 2,166,302 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,217,750 shares during the period. Finally, Arctis Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 195.4% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 1,109,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.