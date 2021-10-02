$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Gaming and Leisure Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $38,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.32. 534,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

