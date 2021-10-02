$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ROLL. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $214.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.