$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LII shares. William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,547 shares of company stock worth $5,786,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lennox International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth $25,994,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LII traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.39. The company had a trading volume of 292,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.90. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $266.77 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

