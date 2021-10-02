$1.25 EPS Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.22. Autodesk posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

Shares of ADSK opened at $284.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.23. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $223.51 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Autodesk by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

