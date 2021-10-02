$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Genesco posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Genesco stock opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $905.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $67.26.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

