-$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will report earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($6.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

TPTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.00. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $141.30.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

