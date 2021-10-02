$1.38 EPS Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

Shares of LULU opened at $401.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $437.32.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

