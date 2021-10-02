$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Leidos reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE LDOS opened at $97.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Leidos by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after buying an additional 45,537 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after buying an additional 86,536 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

