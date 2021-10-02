$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.89. Hasbro posted earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,833,000 after acquiring an additional 130,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after purchasing an additional 143,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,406,000 after purchasing an additional 212,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.09. The company had a trading volume of 889,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $104.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

