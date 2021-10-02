1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $536,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,239.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,823 shares of company stock worth $5,407,846. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.