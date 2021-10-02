$112.40 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to report $112.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.70 million. The Lovesac reported sales of $74.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year sales of $462.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $457.79 million to $465.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $546.32 million, with estimates ranging from $530.66 million to $567.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

LOVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $3,280,380.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,661. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.17. 364,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

