$116.69 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report $116.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.36 million to $124.47 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $105.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $543.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.49 million to $554.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $560.67 million, with estimates ranging from $538.24 million to $581.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million.

CASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 84.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASH stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,501. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $54.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

