$129.63 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce $129.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.90 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $127.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $514.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.03 million to $522.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $520.52 million, with estimates ranging from $515.87 million to $525.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,982. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 429.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 126,609 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

