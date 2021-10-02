1,580,000 Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) Bought by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,689,000. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth about $1,490,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth about $2,978,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter worth about $6,703,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000.

NASDAQ THCPU remained flat at $$9.85 on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,000. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88.

