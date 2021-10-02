16,813 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 50.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 191,934 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,534 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $8,342,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IRM opened at $43.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

