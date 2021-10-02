1,910 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Acquired by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,450,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,621 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,470,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,115 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $18.60 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

