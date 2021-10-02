19,300 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,511 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 242,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,092,000 after acquiring an additional 708,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,240,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after acquiring an additional 391,137 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

