19,781 Shares in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,623.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PXI stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $31.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

