198 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in Markel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 16,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Markel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 818.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Markel by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,201.89 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,288.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,238.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,209.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

