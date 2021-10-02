1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 13,247.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of 1st Source worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRCE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,257,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 25.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 357,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 111.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.19.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.50 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. Research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.