225,000 Shares in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Bought by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 2.19% of Waldencast Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WALD. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,983,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WALD remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

