2,374 Shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOCS shares. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

FOCS stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 376.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

