$256.85 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to post sales of $256.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.85 million and the highest is $271.70 million. PRA Group reported sales of $267.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $919.97 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $45.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.41.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $251,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $813,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,477 shares of company stock worth $1,379,514 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PRA Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PRA Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PRA Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PRA Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

