2,682 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,112.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 139.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,859,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

NYSE GM opened at $53.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

