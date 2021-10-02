$283.67 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report $283.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.20 million and the lowest is $265.02 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $70.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 303.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $879.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $868.23 million to $899.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHP. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

RHP stock traded up $3.17 on Monday, reaching $86.87. 389,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,117. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

