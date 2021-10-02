$283.67 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report $283.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.20 million and the lowest is $265.02 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $70.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 303.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $879.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $868.23 million to $899.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
RHP stock traded up $3.17 on Monday, reaching $86.87. 389,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,117. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
Featured Article: Equity Income
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.