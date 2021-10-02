$29.10 Million in Sales Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to report $29.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $28.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $118.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $116.50 million, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $116.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guaranty Bancshares.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million.

GNTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774. 27.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $430.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.