$293.05 Million in Sales Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to report $293.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.83 million and the highest is $295.27 million. VEREIT reported sales of $293.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

VER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 37.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VER traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,443. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

