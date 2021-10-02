29,697 Shares in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,697 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Orange by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 252,599.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORAN opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.30. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORAN. Citigroup cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

